Here's How You Can Watch the 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards Ceremony on May 31

While many theater awards ceremonies have been postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the 65th Annual Drama Desks have resolved to go digital. In lieu of a traditional ceremony, the 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards will be announced during a special presentation of Spectrum News NY1’s On Stage on May 31 at 7:30PM ET. The awards special also will stream on NY1.com and DramaDeskAwards.com. Additional details will be announced over the coming weeks.

"Though these are challenging times, we knew we wanted to find some way to honor this year's Drama Desk Award nominees and recipients, as well as to bring some small sense of normalcy and hope to New York's theater community," said Matt Britten, the Drama Desk Awards executive producer and Broadway Brands CEO. "I want to thank NY1, as well as the team at Joey Parnes Productions, for stepping up to make this happen for the New York theater community and theater fans everywhere. Good things happen when you work with good people. The Drama Desks also want to thank the John Gore Organization, Jujamcyn Theatres, the Nederlander Organization and the Shubert Organization for their collective support and leadership."

Nominations for the 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards were announced earlier this week. Check out the full list of nominees here.

As previously reported, this year’s awards will be presented in honor William Wolf, former Drama Desk president and longtime film and theater critic, who died last month of complications related to the novel coronavirus.

The Drama Desk Awards, which honor the best in Broadway, off and off-off-Broadway theater, have been awarded since 1955. The awards are voted on by journalists who cover New York theater throughout the season.