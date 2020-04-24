Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Six's Worldwide Queens & Royal Fans Unite for an Epic Singalong

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 24, 2020
Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, Anna Uzele, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert & Courtney Mack

Welcome to the show, to the historemix—from home! The queens of the royally popular musical Six have collaborated worldwide with over 3,000 fans. Broadway's Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha PaulyAnna Uzele and Six leading ladies from the U.K. and Australia joined with dedicated fans across the world to rock out together (but apart). This is an epic collaboration of the ultra-catchy "Ex-Wives" and "Six" from Toby Marlow (watch for him in the video!) and Lucy Moss' show about the six wives of Henry VIII. The artists involved offered their talents with the hope that viewers would donate to the U.K.'s Acting for Others, The Actors Fund in the U.S.and Australia's Support Act. Watch the Queendom in lockdown below!

View Comments

Related Shows

Six

from $79.00

Star Files

Adrianna Hicks

Andrea Macasaet

Brittney Mack

Abby Mueller

Samantha Pauly

Anna Uzele
View All (6)

Articles Trending Now

  1. More Stars! Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration Just Got Even Bigger
  2. Idina Menzel, Aaron Tveit, Kristin Chenoweth & Many More Stars Offer Nominations for the Gratitude Awards
  3. Watch Sutton Foster Take on Into the Woods Ahead of Sondheim's 90th Birthday Concert
Back to Top
Newsletters