Watch Six's Worldwide Queens & Royal Fans Unite for an Epic Singalong

Welcome to the show, to the historemix—from home! The queens of the royally popular musical Six have collaborated worldwide with over 3,000 fans. Broadway's Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, Anna Uzele and Six leading ladies from the U.K. and Australia joined with dedicated fans across the world to rock out together (but apart). This is an epic collaboration of the ultra-catchy "Ex-Wives" and "Six" from Toby Marlow (watch for him in the video!) and Lucy Moss' show about the six wives of Henry VIII. The artists involved offered their talents with the hope that viewers would donate to the U.K.'s Acting for Others, The Actors Fund in the U.S.and Australia's Support Act. Watch the Queendom in lockdown below!