Josh Groban's Masterful 'Finishing the Hat' Will Get You in the Mood for the Sondheim Celebration

In addition to being a world-renowned singing sensation, Josh Groban is also an honest-to-goodness theater nerd. In 2015, he released Stages, an album chock-full of musical theater classics. He received a 2017 Tony nomination for his Broadway debut performance in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. Thus, it's fitting Groban will join the slew of stars set for Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration on Sunday evening. Hosted by Raúl Esparza, the virtual concert is scheduled for April 26 at 8:00PM ET on Broadway.com and Broadway.com's YouTube channel. What will Groban be performing? Well, it would ruin the fun if we told you! We can share a hint: he will not be singing "Finishing the Hat" from Sunday in the Park with George. Watch him perform the beautiful song below, and tune in on Sunday to see what Groban will sing!