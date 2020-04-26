Watch Take Me to the World Host Raúl Esparza Sing 'Everybody Says Don't' Before the Starry Sondheim Celebration

We're only hours away until fans all over the world can gather to celebrate Stephen Sondheim with Broadway.com's Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration. Benefiting ASTEP (Artists Striving to End Poverty), the event will feature some of the biggest stars of stage and screen, including long-time Sondheim singer Raúl Esparza who will host the celebration. Esparza's relationship with Sondheim is a fruitful one. He starred as Bobby in the Tony Award-winning revival of Company in 2006 and in the Kennedy Center Sondheim Celebration productions of Sunday in the Park (George) and Merrily We Roll Along (Charlie) in 2002. He also headlined City Center’s Encores! productions of Anyone Can Whistle and last year’s Road Show. Get ready for the biggest (virtual) birthday party by checking Esparza sing "Everybody Says Don't" from Sondheim and Arthur Laurents' Anyone Can Whistle.