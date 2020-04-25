Everybody Say Yes! Watch the First Music Video From Bobby Conte Thornton's Debut Album

Everybody is saying yes to Bobby Conte Thornton! Thornton, who is part of the Company revival as PJ, just released his debut album Along the Way. Featuring 13 songs reimagined by Thornton and producer James Sampliner, Along the Way shows Thornton adding his own spin to some of the biggest tunes from Irving Berlin's "How Deep Is the Ocean" and The Beatles' "Here, There and Everywhere" to "Love to Me" from Light in the Piazza, this album has a song for everyone. Thornton stopped by Broadway.com's #LiveatFive: Home Edition to celebrate his album release on April 24 and gave viewers an exclusive first look at the music video for his take on Sondheim's "Everybody Says Don't" from Anyone Can Whistle. Check out the full music video below and be sure to listen to the album, out now!