Color and Light! Here Are the Stunning Illustrations from Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration

Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration was certainly a feast for the ears, what with stars like Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald, Mandy Patinkin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone and many more taking on the extensive songbook of Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim. The concert also presented a feast for the eyes. In addition to his cleverly crafted QuaranToons, Broadway.com contributor Tug Rice created stunning sketches for the big night, spotlighting characters and performers from some of Sondheim's most beloved musicals, including Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods, Gypsy and many more. Take a look at the illustrations below, and watch the full concert here!