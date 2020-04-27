Sponsored
Laura Benanti as Louise in the 2008 revival of "Gypsy"
(Illustrations by Tug Rice for Broadway.com)

Color and Light! Here Are the Stunning Illustrations from Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration

Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 27, 2020

Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration was certainly a feast for the ears, what with stars like Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald, Mandy Patinkin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone and many more taking on the extensive songbook of Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim. The concert also presented a feast for the eyes. In addition to his cleverly crafted QuaranToons, Broadway.com contributor Tug Rice created stunning sketches for the big night, spotlighting characters and performers from some of Sondheim's most beloved musicals, including Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods, Gypsy and many more. Take a look at the illustrations below, and watch the full concert here!

Raúl Esparza as Bobby in the 2006 revival of Company
Patti LuPone as Rose in the 2008 revival of Gypsy
Mandy Patinkin as George in the original production of Sunday in the Park with George in 1984
Bernadette Peters as The Witch in the original 1987 production of Into the Woods 
Michael Cerveris as John Wilkes Booth in the 2004 Broadway production of Assassins 
Jake Gyllenhaal as George and Annaleigh Ashford as Dot in the 2017 revival of Sunday in the Park with George 
Donna Murphy as Fosca in the original production of Passion in 1994
Nathan Lane as Prologus/Pseudolus in the 1996 revival of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum 
Chita Rivera as Anita in the original production of West Side Story in 1957
Victor Garber as Anthony Hope in the original production of Sweeney Todd in 1979
Patrick Kinser-lau, Timm Fujii, Freddy Mao and Mark Hsu Syers in the original production of Pacific Overtures in 1976
Joanna Gleason as The Baker's Wife and Chip Zien as The Baker in the original production of Into the Woods in 1987
Sutton Foster as Nurse Fay Apple in the 2010 Encores! presentation of Anyone Can Whistle 
Neil Patrick Harris as Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald in the 2004 revival of Assassins 
Elaine Stritch as Joanne in the original 1970 production of Company 
Characters from Stephen Sondheim's musicals gather around him for a birthday toast.
Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration
Happy birthday, Stephen Sondheim!
View Comments

