Sing Street, Little Shop of Horrors & More Nominated for Off-Broadway Alliance Awards

The Off Broadway Alliance, an organization of off-Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents and marketing professionals, has announced the nominees for the 10th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened off-Broadway during the 2019-2020 season. Winners in all categories will be announced on May 19.



Among the nominees are the off-Broadway premiere of Sing Street, which had been scheduled to open on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre on April 19, A Strange Loop, Little Shop of Horrors and Rock of Ages.



In addition to the competitive awards, Legend of Off-Broadway Awards will be presented to Gretchen Cryer, Woodie King Jr., Eric Krebs and Barbara Zinn Krieger. Mark Blum, Wynn Handman and Julia Miles will be posthumously honored with induction into the Off-Broadway Hall of Fame. The Friend of Off-Broadway Award will be presented to the Drama Book Shop.



The full list of nominees can be found below.



Best New Musical

A Strange Loop

Cambodian Rock Band

Emojiland

Romeo & Bernadette

Sing Street

The Secret Life of Bees



Best New Play

Ain't No Mo'

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

Life Sucks

Make Believe

The Confession of Lily Dare



Best Musical Revival

Baby

Enter Laughing

Little Shop of Horrors

Rock of Ages

The Unsinkable Molly Brown



Best Play Revival

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Much Ado About Nothing

The Woman in Black

Timon of Athens



Best Unique Theatrical Experience

Dana H.

Midsummer: A Banquet

Novenas for a Lost Hospital

Playing Hot

Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo



Best Solo Performance

A Woman of the World

American Moor

Bella, Bella

Gospel of John

The Day I Became Black

Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom



Best Family Show

Dog Man: The Musical

Paddington Gets in a Jam

She Persisted, The Musical

Taste the Clouds

The Big One-Oh!



The Off-Broadway Alliance is a nonprofit corporation organized by theater professionals dedicated to supporting, promoting and encouraging the production of off-Broadway theater and to making live theater increasingly accessible to new and diverse audiences. Membership is open to everyone in the off-Broadway theater community.