Sing Street, Little Shop of Horrors & More Nominated for Off-Broadway Alliance Awards

The Off Broadway Alliance, an organization of off-Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents and marketing professionals, has announced the nominees for the 10th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened off-Broadway during the 2019-2020 season. Winners in all categories will be announced on May 19.
Among the nominees are the off-Broadway premiere of Sing Street, which had been scheduled to open on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre on April 19, A Strange Loop, Little Shop of Horrors and Rock of Ages.
In addition to the competitive awards, Legend of Off-Broadway Awards will be presented to Gretchen Cryer, Woodie King Jr., Eric Krebs and Barbara Zinn Krieger. Mark Blum, Wynn Handman and Julia Miles will be posthumously honored with induction into the Off-Broadway Hall of Fame. The Friend of Off-Broadway Award will be presented to the Drama Book Shop.
The full list of nominees can be found below.
Best New Musical
A Strange Loop
Cambodian Rock Band
Emojiland
Romeo & Bernadette
Sing Street
The Secret Life of Bees
Best New Play
Ain't No Mo'
Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
Life Sucks
Make Believe
The Confession of Lily Dare
Best Musical Revival
Baby
Enter Laughing
Little Shop of Horrors
Rock of Ages
The Unsinkable Molly Brown
Best Play Revival
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Much Ado About Nothing
The Woman in Black
Timon of Athens
Best Unique Theatrical Experience
Dana H.
Midsummer: A Banquet
Novenas for a Lost Hospital
Playing Hot
Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo
Best Solo Performance
A Woman of the World
American Moor
Bella, Bella
Gospel of John
The Day I Became Black
Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom
Best Family Show
Dog Man: The Musical
Paddington Gets in a Jam
She Persisted, The Musical
Taste the Clouds
The Big One-Oh!
The Off-Broadway Alliance is a nonprofit corporation organized by theater professionals dedicated to supporting, promoting and encouraging the production of off-Broadway theater and to making live theater increasingly accessible to new and diverse audiences. Membership is open to everyone in the off-Broadway theater community.