Lucas Hnath's Dana H. Among L.A. Drama Critics Circle Winners

Winners have been announced for the 51st annual Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards, honoring excellence in theater in L.A. and Orange County. Center Theatre Group received four awards for Lucas Hnath's Dana H., which premiered there in June 2019 and then went on to open at Chicago's Goodman Theatre in September 2019 before heading off-Broadway.



The play, adapted from interviews conducted by Steve Cosson with Hnath's mother, who was held captive in a series of Florida motels for five months, garnered awards for Solo Performance for Deirdre O'Connell, Writing Adaptation for scribe Hnath and Sound Design for Mikhail Fiksel and Specialty for Steve Cuiffo. Most recently, Dana H. ran off-Broadway at the Vineyard Theatre up until the order for New York venues to close as a result of the coronavirus crisis; it had been scheduled to play through March 29. That production is currently nominated for a Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Show and an Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Unique Theatrical Experience. O'Connell and Fiksel are also nominated for Drama Desk Awards. O'Connell previously received an award from The New York Drama Critics' Circle for her performance.

The Geffen Playhouse production of Witch and Center Theatre Group's staging of Indecent at the Ahmanson Theatre both won the 2019 Production Award. Witch garnered the most awards with seven, including Lead Performance for both Maura Tierney and Evan Jonigkeit, Writing for Jen Silverman, Direction for Marti Lyons and Ensemble Performance.

For a complete list of winners and honorees, click here.