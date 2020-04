You know we love a showtune reimagined for quarantine! Members of the Holderness family are using their time indoors well by raiding the wig shelf and dreaming up new lyrics to Hamilton's "My Shot," Annie's "Tomorrow," Les Misérables' "I Dreamed a Dream," Dear Evan Hansen's "Waving Through a Window," Cabaret's title number and Wicked's "Defying Gravity." It will brighten up any Broadway fan's shelter-in-place experience. Enjoy it in full below!