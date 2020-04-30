Omigod You Guys! Laura Bell Bundy & Legally Blonde's Delta Nu Sisters Reunite for PSA

If there ever was a reason to clean, this one qualifies! Laura Bell Bundy, Annaleigh Ashford, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Asmeret Ghebremichael and members of the original Broadway cast of Legally Blonde have released “OMG You Guys Sanitize!” The bouncy music video, created by Broadway's Brandon Stonestreet and Charlie Sutton, parodies the catchy show opener, “Omigod You Guys!” and includes tips to stop the spread of coronavirus (e.g. don't use booze in lieu of Clorox wipes). Enjoy the Legally Blonde reunion below!