Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Omigod You Guys! Laura Bell Bundy & Legally Blonde's Delta Nu Sisters Reunite for PSA

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 30, 2020

If there ever was a reason to clean, this one qualifies! Laura Bell Bundy, Annaleigh Ashford, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Asmeret Ghebremichael and members of the original Broadway cast of Legally Blonde have released “OMG You Guys Sanitize!” The bouncy music video, created by Broadway's Brandon Stonestreet and Charlie Sutton, parodies the catchy show opener, “Omigod You Guys!” and includes tips to stop the spread of coronavirus (e.g. don't use booze in lieu of Clorox wipes). Enjoy the Legally Blonde reunion below!

View Comments

Star Files

Annaleigh Ashford

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

Articles Trending Now

  1. Here's How the Boozy 'Ladies Who Lunch' with Christine Baranski, Meryl Streep and Audra McDonald Happened
  2. Watch All of Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration Right Here
  3. What If Broadway Songs Were About Quarantine? Watch this Hilarious Take on Wicked & More
Back to Top
Newsletters