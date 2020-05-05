Meet Farley, the Photogenic Pup Posing in Front of Theaters and NYC Hot Spots

Theaters in New York City may be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but one dedicated fan is keeping watch and bringing joy to those who miss visiting them: Farley, a yellow Labrador retriever with an Instagram account, is a guaranteed day-maker. In an attempt to exercise the pup while dog runs are closed, his owner, longtime publicist Craig Karpel, started taking Farley on longer walks.

Farley takes in an empty Times Square.

"I was struck by how deserted everything was," Karpel told Broadway.com. "I started taking photos of him in front of different places, as it looked so stark to see my sweet dog, who loves being around people, all alone next to these usually crowded spots." In addition to impressing dog lovers with his picture-perfect "stay" skills, the six-year-old pooch—appropriately named after screen star and Broadway alum Farley Granger—have brought joy to those longing for the lights of Broadway.

"It was entirely unplanned," Karpel said of the creative project. "I was doing this for about a week throughout Chelsea and the West Village, texting the pictures to my friends. They responded strongly to them, which encouraged me to continue, and then when I started getting requests and suggestions for photos of Farley in front of specific places, I figured it was striking a chord. I started expanding the geography and purposefully going to places I loved."

"Friends of mine who live in NYC were barely venturing off their blocks, or at least no farther than the grocery store, and were amazed to see what the city was looking and feeling like," Karpel continued. "Friends from far away, who love New York, had bittersweet reactions and connected so strongly to the images." Washington Square Park, The Strand Bookstore and Katz's Deli are just a few of the beloved NYC spots highlighted in Farley's travels, but it's Broadway that holds a special place in Karpel's heart.

"Taking pictures of Farley in front of the Broadway theaters has been an unexpectedly moving experience for me," he said. "I have been going to them since I was a child, and here they are, at a standstill. It made my realize how big and almost mythical the actual, physical theaters are. They are gorgeous." Especially with a dash of golden yellow.

Enjoy photos of Farley in front of some of Broadway's brightest spots below!

Eager to be at the front of the line for the return of Little Shop of Horrors!

Farley's always ready for a rumble.

Farley looks regal in front of the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, home of Six.

How are your rapping skills, Farley?

Farley keeps watch on Regina George's home turf.

Farley poses in front of the Winter Garden Theatre.

Welcome to the show, to the Farley-remix!

Farley is just as eager for a new Tony Awards date as we are.

Farley lounges on the steps of the Public Theater.

Farley guards the entrance to New York City Center.

Farley poses outside the Astor Place Theatre, the longtime home of the off-Broadway sensation Blue Man Group.

Farley poses in front of the Majestic Theatre, home of Broadway's longest-running musical, The Phantom of the Opera.

Farley lounges in front of the Helen Hayes Theater where Take Me Out was scheduled to run. Farley loves the title of that play.