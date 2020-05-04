Celia Keenan-Bolger, Laura Benanti & More Set for Broadway Does Mother's Day Variety Show

Broadway fans just got great Mother's Day plans! Broadway Does Mother’s Day, a digital variety show featuring sketches, performances and appearances from Great White Way stars, will take place on May 10 at 3PM ET. The virtual event, which will be streamed here, will benefit the Broadway Cares’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund in an effort to replace funds that would have been raised by BCEFA’s annual Easter Bonnet Competition.

Broadway Does Mother’s Day will feature appearances from special guests including Celia Keenan-Bolger, Kate Baldwin, Jenni Barber, Laura Benanti, Betty Buckley, Carolee Carmello, Victoria Clark, Chuck Cooper, Claybourne Elder, Eden Espinosa, Beanie Feldstein, Harvey Fierstein, Mandy Gonzalez, Celia Rose Gooding, Molly Griggs, James Monroe Iglehart, Judy Kaye, Raymond J. Lee, Lesli Margherita, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Alexis Michelle, Vanessa Williams, Betsy Wolfe and LaChanze, plus sketches from Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Company, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Chicago, Diana, Mean Girls, Girl from the North Country, Six and Mrs. Doubtfire. More participating Broadway shows will be announced at a later time.

"We're delighted to see the theater community come together for Broadway Does Mother's Day and honored to be a beneficiary of what promises to be such a special show," said Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. "When crises hit, the Broadway community and theater fans everywhere have always responded with generosity, compassion and action. We launched the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund on behalf of and for those onstage, backstage and behind the scenes who need a helping hand during this pandemic."

Broadway Does Mother’s Day will also partner with Seniorly.com to ensure aging mothers in senior living communities and in their homes across the country are provided access to the online event.

The show is directed by Ashley Rodbro (Hamilton, Moulin Rouge!), features music supervision by Andy Einhorn (Hello, Dolly!), and is produced by Stephanie Cowan and Erica Rotstein alongside general managers Heather Shields and Kyle Bonder.