Watch Barbra Streisand's Touching Tribute Performance of 'You'll Never Walk Alone'

The stunning singing voice of Barbra Streisand has always been a salve for many. The Grammy and Oscar winner's recent release of a performance of "You'll Never Walk Alone" from Carousel is no exception. "I sang this song almost 20 years ago right after 9/11," reads a message from Streisand at the top of the video. "Today we face another crisis, but I think the words still apply." Set to the backdrop of Streisand's golden vocals, the tribute includes photos of first responders uniting in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Streisand is encouraging viewers to donate to Direct Relief, which supplies protective gear to those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Enjoy the moving video below!