Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Barbra Streisand's Touching Tribute Performance of 'You'll Never Walk Alone'

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 5, 2020

The stunning singing voice of Barbra Streisand has always been a salve for many. The Grammy and Oscar winner's recent release of a performance of "You'll Never Walk Alone" from Carousel is no exception. "I sang this song almost 20 years ago right after 9/11," reads a message from Streisand at the top of the video. "Today we face another crisis, but I think the words still apply." Set to the backdrop of Streisand's golden vocals, the tribute includes photos of first responders uniting in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Streisand is encouraging viewers to donate to Direct Relief, which supplies protective gear to those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Enjoy the moving video below!

Barbra Streisand
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. No Day But Today! Rent Stars from Around the World Unite to Honor Essential Workers
  2. Watch Brian May and We Will Rock You Stars Past & Present Perform 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
  3. Tina Fey to Host 'Rise Up New York!' Benefit, Featuring Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More
Back to Top
Newsletters