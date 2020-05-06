Watch Christy Altomare's Soothing Acoustic Take on 'A Cockeyed Optimist' from South Pacific

We love a performance from Broadway alum and former vlogger Christy Altomare! She was the latest guest on R&H Goes Live!, a weekly livestream concert series from the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. In addition to chatting with R&H Goes Live! host, fellow Broadway favorite and former Nellie Forbush Laura Osnes, the talent took on "A Cockeyed Optimist" from South Pacific. Fun fact: Altomare played Nellie Forbush in high school. While Fanastasias rally (from the comfort of home, of course) to get video footage from that stint released, enjoy her performance and the interview below!