Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Christy Altomare's Soothing Acoustic Take on 'A Cockeyed Optimist' from South Pacific

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 6, 2020

We love a performance from Broadway alum and former vlogger Christy Altomare! She was the latest guest on R&H Goes Live!, a weekly livestream concert series from the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. In addition to chatting with R&H Goes Live! host, fellow Broadway favorite and former Nellie Forbush Laura Osnes, the talent took on "A Cockeyed Optimist" from South Pacific. Fun fact: Altomare played Nellie Forbush in high school. While Fanastasias rally (from the comfort of home, of course) to get video footage from that stint released, enjoy her performance and the interview below!

Christy Altomare
View Comments

Star Files

Christy Altomare

Laura Osnes

Articles Trending Now

  1. No Day But Today! Rent Stars from Around the World Unite to Honor Essential Workers
  2. Watch Brian May and We Will Rock You Stars Past & Present Perform 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
  3. Watch Barbra Streisand's Touching Tribute Performance of 'You'll Never Walk Alone'
Back to Top
Newsletters