Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer's Between the Lines, Starring Arielle Jacobs, Postponed to Spring 2021

Between the Lines, the new musical based on the acclaimed novel by Jodi Picoult and her daughter Samantha van Leer, will open off-Broadway in spring 2021. The show had been previously scheduled to open on May 7. Arielle Jacobs is still set to star in the production as Delilah. Directed by Jeff Calhoun and choreographed by Lorin Latarro, the show will make its New York premiere at off-Broadway's Tony Kiser Theater. Specific dates will be announced at a later time.

As previously announced, the cast will also include Morgan Siobhan Green as Jules/Ondine, Vicki Lewis as Ms. Winx/Jessamyn/Jacobs/Mrs. Brown/Kyrie, Will Burton as Frump/Ryan, Jerusha Cavazos as Janice/Marina, Pierre Marais as Martin/Troll/Dad/Delivery Person, John Rapson as Dr. Ducharme/Rapskullio, Carrie St. Louis as Allie/Princess Seraphima and Julia Murney as Grace/Queen Maureen. Due to scheduling conflicts, Jake David Smith will assume the throne as Prince Oliver from the originally announced Jason Gotay.

Featuring a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach) and a score by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson (Olaf's Frozen Adventure), Between the Lines centers on Delilah (Jacobs), an outsider in a new town and a new school, who seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur, Delilah has to confront whether she alone has the power to rewrite her own story.

Between the Lines made its world premiere at Kansas City Rep in fall of 2017.