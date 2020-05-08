Cursed Child Tony Nominee Noma Dumezweni Joins Harry Potter at Home Series

Harry Potter at Home, the collection of free initiatives designed to help bring the magic of J.K. Rowling's popular series to children and parents in quarantine, has enlisted performers to read chapters from the first book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Film star and Broadway alum Daniel Radcliffe enchanted fans with chapter one earlier this week. Chapter two, now available to view, is read by Noma Dumezweni, who created the role of Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in the West End and on Broadway.

Dumezweni earned a 2018 Tony nomination for her performance in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, and she won a 2017 Olivier Award for her performance in the London production. The actress also won an Olivier Award for her performance in the 2006 production of A Raisin in the Sun. Her other theater credits include Linda, Feast, Belong, A Human Being Died That Night, Carmen Disruption, ‘Tis Pity She’s A Whore, Henry V, President of an Empty Room, The Hour We Knew Nothing of Each Other, Macbeth, Breakfast with Mugabe, The Winter’s Tale, Romeo and Juliet and The Bogus Woman. On screen, she has appeared in The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, Mary Poppins Returns, The Incident, Dirty Pretty Things and Macbeth. She made her directing debut at the Royal Court Theatre in February 2016 with I See You by Mongiwekhaya.

The Harry Potter at Home project is an initiative developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes an open license to teachers allowing them to post recordings of themselves reading the Harry Potter stories onto educational platforms and networks, a dedicated hub of information and activities and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone available to stream for free via Audible.