Watch the All-Star Variety Show Broadway Does Mother's Day

The previously announced digital variety show Broadway Does Mother’s Day just got bigger! Featuring sketches, performances and appearances from stage stars, the virtual event will take place on May 10 at 3PM ET on Broadway.com. Viewers are encouraged to make donations that will benefit the Broadway Cares’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund in an effort to replace funds that would have been raised by BCEFA’s annual Easter Bonnet Competition. Click here to see the show!

The special features the casts of the Broadway shows Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beetlejuice, Chicago, Come From Away, Company, Dear Evan Hansen, Diana, Girl from the North Country, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Jagged Little Pill, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge!, Mrs. Doubtfire and Sing Street.

There is also a starry line-up of Broadway personalities on tap including, in alphabetical order, Jill Abramowitz, Annaleigh Ashford, Kate Baldwin, Jenni Barber, Laura & Linda Benanti, Denée Benton, Betty Buckley, Liz Callaway, Carolee Carmello, Miguel Cervantes, Linda Cho, Victoria Clark, Jenn Colella, Chuck, Eddie & Lilli Cooper, Lea DeLaria, Claybourne Elder, Eden Espinosa, Beanie Feldstein, Harvey Fierstein, Victor Garber, Leah C. Gardiner, Molly Griggs, Ann Harada, Jennifer Holliday, Robyn Hurder, James Monroe Iglehart, Sheryl Kaller, Ryan Kasprzak, Judy Kaye, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Kylie Kuioka, LaChanze, Raymond J. Lee, Lesli Margherita, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Michael McElroy, Alexis Michelle, Bonnie Milligan, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Anisha Nagarajan, Manu Narayan, Bernadette Peters, Greg Anthony Rassen, Amanda Spooner, Jason "SweetTooth" Williams, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Vanessa Williams, Betsy Wolfe and Shahadi Wright Joseph.

Broadway Does Mother’s Day is presented in partnership with Broadway.com and Seniorly.com. With Megan Loughran and Stanley Bahorek as executive producers, it is directed by Ashley Rodbro (Hamilton, Moulin Rouge!), features music supervision by Andy Einhorn (Hello, Dolly!), and is produced by Stephanie Cowan, Erica Rotstein, Heather Shields and Paul Wontorek alongside general manager Kyle Bonder.