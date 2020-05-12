Watch Tony Winner Katrina Lenk's Stirring Rendition of 'Something Good' from The Sound of Music

Although audiences may not be able to currently see Tony Winner Katrina Lenk lead the new revival of Company as Bobbie, but fans can still get a dose of Lenk's talent thanks to her newest addition to the R&H Goes Pop series. The weekly online series allows stars of the stage and screen to put a new spin on classic Rodgers & Hammerstein tunes, and Lenk's song of choice is "Something Good" from The Sound of Music." It's no surprise that Lenk's version gives viewers a completely different take on the original (check out her rendition of "Johanna" from the Sondheim 90th Birthday Concert!), but the dance-heavy accompanying music video shows off a new side of Lenk. Check out the music video below!