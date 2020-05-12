Sponsored
Watch Tony Winner Katrina Lenk's Stirring Rendition of 'Something Good' from The Sound of Music

by Caitlin Moynihan • May 12, 2020
Although audiences may not be able to currently see Tony Winner Katrina Lenk lead the new revival of Company as Bobbie, but fans can still get a dose of Lenk's talent thanks to her newest addition to the R&H Goes Pop series. The weekly online series allows stars of the stage and screen to put a new spin on classic Rodgers & Hammerstein tunes, and Lenk's song of choice is "Something Good" from The Sound of Music." It's no surprise that Lenk's version gives viewers a completely different take on the original (check out her rendition of "Johanna" from the Sondheim 90th Birthday Concert!), but the dance-heavy accompanying music video shows off a new side of Lenk. Check out the music video below!

