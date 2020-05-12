Odds & Ends: Six, Rachel Chavkin Among 2020 Elliot Norton Award Winners

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Winners of the 38th Annual Elliot Norton Awards Announced

Winners of the 2020 Elliot Norton Awards were announced on May 11. The queens of Six—Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Anna Uzele and Courtney Mack—assumed their thrones as the winners of this year's Outstanding Visiting Musical Ensemble; the production played at American Repertory Theater before bowing on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Hadestown's Tony-winning director Rachel Chavkin received the award for Outstanding Direction for American Repertory Theater's production of Moby-Dick; the musical reimagining of Herman Melville's sprawling novel also garnered the award for Outstanding Design. David Byrne's American Utopia earned the award for Outstanding Visiting Production, Musical. Dear Evan Hansen tour star Ben Levi Ross received the award for Outstanding Visiting Musical Performance. For a full list of Elliot Norton Award winners, click here.

Now. Here. This. Creators Rework the Show for Virtual Production

[title of show] creators Susan Blackwell, Hunter Bell and Jeff Bowen have united to rework their original off-Broadway musical Now. Here. This., which they performed in during its 2012 run at the Vineyard Theatre. Told over 20 "modules," or mini-musical scenes, the show delves into life's big questions with humor and humanity. Performed by and incorporating more than 30 Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) students from the musical theater, acting, production, design and visual arts conservatories, Now. Here. This. will air on OCSA’s YouTube channel at 6PM PST/9PM ET on May 14. The full presentation will be available to view through May 17, and those that watch are encouraged to donate to the OCSA Foundation, Educational Theatre Foundation or to GenZStayHome, created by [title of show] star Heidi Blickenstaff and her husband Nicholas Rohlfing. Enjoy the promo for Thursday's show below!

Watch Pulitzer Winner Michael R. Jackson's Joe's Pub Concert

Fresh off of earning a Pulitzer Prize, A Strange Loop creator Michael R. Jackson will take the stage in your home (not literally). His previously taped concert at Joe's Pub will be available to view on May 19 at 8PM ET. Musical Theatre Factory will premiere The 37th Annual Michael R. Jackson Talk and Sing on YouTube. The evening of song and storytelling features special guest appearances from A Strange Loop Lucille Lortel winner John-Andrew Morrison and more. Fans can tune in to MTF's Instagram at 7:50PM ET for pre-show conversation as well as after the show for special commentary from Jackson.

Live From Lincoln Center Performances Will Be Available to View

Lincoln Center has announced that free online streams of past Live From Lincoln Center broadcasts will be available beginning this June as part of their new series, Broadway Fridays. These archival broadcasts are scheduled to take place beginning on June 5 at 8PM ET. The first production shown will be Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel with the New York Philharmonic featuring Kelli O'Hara, Nathan Gunn, Stephanie Blythe, Shuler Hensley, Jason Danieley, Jessie Mueller, Kate Burton and John Cullum. On June 12, fans can watch The Nance, starring Nathan Lane. Act One, featuring Tony Shalhoub and Santino Fontana, is scheduled to air on June 19. View the broadcasts on Lincoln Center’s online arts portal #LincolnCenterAtHome and on Lincoln Center’s Youtube and Facebook page.