Rupert Everett to Star in Streamed Reading of New Queer Play Rush

Originally scheduled to play the West End in June 2020, Willi Richards' debut play Rush will now get an all-star reading. Rupert Everett, who was set to headline in this season's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Broadway revival before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled its run, will star in the online reading that will be streamed later this month, with an exact date to be announced.

Everett, along with Omari Douglas and Daniel Boyd, will meet (virtually, of course) for the first time only moments before the reading begins and go through the show with the script in hand. Almeida Theatre's resident director Joseph Winters is set to direct the event. It will be recorded live with an audience of Terrence Higgins Trust supporters.

Telling the story of a triangular relationship of three gay men, Rush is a play for anyone who has told a lie while in a relationship. The piece made its debut at London’s King’s Head Theatre in 2018 for a short—but sold-out—run.