West End Transfer of The Doctor, Starring Juliet Stevenson, Postponed to 2021

Following a sold-out run at the Almeida Theatre, Robert Icke's acclaimed staging of his play The Doctor was previously scheduled for a West End transfer this spring. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the production will now be postponed until 2021. Olivier winner Juliet Stevenson will reprise her turn as Professor Ruth Wolff for the West End run. Exact dates will be announced later.



"We will get through this strange and isolating chapter," Stevenson said. "Theater will play a key role in bringing people back together, to share our stories and to celebrate our capacity to roll with the punches and get back up."



Adapted from Arthur Schnitzler's 1912 play Professor Bernhardi, The Doctor is set on an ordinary day at a private hospital, where a young woman is fighting for her life. Soon, a priest arrives to save her soul and her doctor refuses him entry; society takes sides.



The Doctor features scenic design by Hildegard Bechtler, lighting design by Natasha Chivers, sound design and original music by Tom Gibbons. Further casting will be announced at a later date.