These Hairspray Fam Favorites Performing 'You Can't Stop the Beat' Will Make Your Day

These days call for things that lift us up, and Broadway lovers know that theatergoers would be hard-pressed to find a better spirit-raiser than Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman's "You Can't Stop the Beat" from the Tony-winning musical Hairspray. This virtual performance is filled to the brim with favorites from the Hairspray family. We spy Hairspray Tony winners Marissa Jaret Winokur and Harvey Fierstein, original Broadway cast members Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, Matthew Morrison and Jackie Hoffman, Hairspray film star Nikki Blonsky, Hairspray Live! stars Maddie Baillio, Kristin Chenoweth and Ephraim Sykes and so many more. Good luck not dancing along to this effervescent reunion video. Viewers are encouraged to donate to The Actors Fund. Get the heaping helping of Hairspray joy you need!