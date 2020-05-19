A Strange Loop, Dana H. & More Win Off-Broadway Alliance Awards

The Off-Broadway Alliance, an organization of off-Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents and marketing professionals, has announced winners of the 10th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened off-Broadway during the 2019-2020 season. Charles Busch and Julie Halston announced the winners on May 19. An official reception will be held this fall on a date to be announced.
Winners include A Strange Loop as Best New Musical, Life Sucks as Best New Play, The Unsinkable Molly Brown as Best Musical Revival, The Woman in Black as Best Play Revival and Dana H. as Best Unique Theatrical Experience.
The full list of winners and nominees can be found below.
Best New Musical
*A Strange Loop
Cambodian Rock Band
Emojiland
Romeo & Bernadette
Sing Street
The Secret Life of Bees
Best New Play
Ain't No Mo'
Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
*Life Sucks
Make Believe
The Confession of Lily Dare
Best Musical Revival
Baby
Enter Laughing
Little Shop of Horrors
Rock of Ages
*The Unsinkable Molly Brown
Best Play Revival
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Much Ado About Nothing
*The Woman in Black
Timon of Athens
Best Unique Theatrical Experience
*Dana H.
Midsummer: A Banquet
Novenas for a Lost Hospital
Playing Hot
Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo
Best Solo Performance
A Woman of the World
American Moor
Bella, Bella
Gospel of John
*The Day I Became Black
Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom
Best Family Show
Dog Man: The Musical
Paddington Gets in a Jam
*She Persisted, The Musical
Taste the Clouds
The Big One-Oh!
The Off-Broadway Alliance is a nonprofit corporation organized by theater professionals dedicated to supporting, promoting and encouraging the production of off-Broadway theater and to making live theater increasingly accessible to new and diverse audiences. Membership is open to everyone in the off-Broadway theater community.