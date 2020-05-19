A Strange Loop, Dana H. & More Win Off-Broadway Alliance Awards

The Off-Broadway Alliance, an organization of off-Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents and marketing professionals, has announced winners of the 10th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened off-Broadway during the 2019-2020 season. Charles Busch and Julie Halston announced the winners on May 19. An official reception will be held this fall on a date to be announced.



Winners include A Strange Loop as Best New Musical, Life Sucks as Best New Play, The Unsinkable Molly Brown as Best Musical Revival, The Woman in Black as Best Play Revival and Dana H. as Best Unique Theatrical Experience.



The full list of winners and nominees can be found below.



Best New Musical

*A Strange Loop

Cambodian Rock Band

Emojiland

Romeo & Bernadette

Sing Street

The Secret Life of Bees



Best New Play

Ain't No Mo'

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

*Life Sucks

Make Believe

The Confession of Lily Dare



Best Musical Revival

Baby

Enter Laughing

Little Shop of Horrors

Rock of Ages

*The Unsinkable Molly Brown



Best Play Revival

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Much Ado About Nothing

*The Woman in Black

Timon of Athens



Best Unique Theatrical Experience

*Dana H.

Midsummer: A Banquet

Novenas for a Lost Hospital

Playing Hot

Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo



Best Solo Performance

A Woman of the World

American Moor

Bella, Bella

Gospel of John

*The Day I Became Black

Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom



Best Family Show

Dog Man: The Musical

Paddington Gets in a Jam

*She Persisted, The Musical

Taste the Clouds

The Big One-Oh!



The Off-Broadway Alliance is a nonprofit corporation organized by theater professionals dedicated to supporting, promoting and encouraging the production of off-Broadway theater and to making live theater increasingly accessible to new and diverse audiences. Membership is open to everyone in the off-Broadway theater community.