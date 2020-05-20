Katrina Lenk, Jane Alexander & More Set for Reading of Matthew Lopez's The Sentinels

MCC Theater will present the one-act play The Sentinels, written by The Inheritance scribe Matthew Lopez, as part of their new Live Labs: One Acts on May 20 at 5:30PM ET. The reading will be presented live on the MCC YouTube Channel, where it will be available to view through May 23.

Under the direction of Rebecca Taichman, the cast features Jane Alexander as Alice, Katrina Lenk as Christa, Denée Benton as Kelly and Priscilla Lopez as The Waitress.

One morning every September, Alice, Christa and Kelly meet for breakfast to catch up on each other’s lives and to remember the husbands they lost on 9/11. Moving backward in time and spanning a decade, Lopez’s play explores the burden of the past and how me move on from tragedy—or don’t.