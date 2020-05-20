Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Katrina Lenk, Jane Alexander & More Set for Reading of Matthew Lopez's The Sentinels

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 20, 2020
Katrina Lenk
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

MCC Theater will present the one-act play The Sentinels, written by The Inheritance scribe Matthew Lopez, as part of their new Live Labs: One Acts on May 20 at 5:30PM ET. The reading will be presented live on the MCC YouTube Channel, where it will be available to view through May 23.

Under the direction of Rebecca Taichman, the cast features Jane Alexander as Alice, Katrina Lenk as Christa, Denée Benton as Kelly and Priscilla Lopez as The Waitress.

One morning every September, Alice, Christa and Kelly meet for breakfast to catch up on each other’s lives and to remember the husbands they lost on 9/11. Moving backward in time and spanning a decade, Lopez’s play explores the burden of the past and how me move on from tragedy—or don’t.

View Comments

Star Files

Katrina Lenk

Priscilla Lopez

Articles Trending Now

  1. Shakespeare's Globe Faces Permanent Closure in London Without Emergency Funding
  2. Show of Shows: Broadway.com Salutes the Tonys to Bring Theater Fans Together on Sunday, June 7
  3. A Strange Loop, Dana H. & More Win Off-Broadway Alliance Awards
Back to Top
Newsletters