Watch Bombshell: In Concert Right Here on Broadway.com

Is Smash still your star? You're in luck! You can watch the previously announced livestream of Bombshell: In Concert right here on Broadway.com beginning at 8PM ET. The free concert will once again benefit The Actors Fund just as it first happened on June 8, 2015 at the Minskoff Theatre. The event will be introduced by two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger. During the concert's intermission, Julie Klausner of Difficult People will host a live reunion with the show’s original cast members including Katharine McPhee, Megan Hilty, Christian Borle, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d’Arcy James, Jack Davenport, Ann Harada, Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Debra Messing, Leslie Odom Jr., Krysta Rodriguez and Wesley Taylor. Check out the video below to singalong to your favorite Smash tunes.