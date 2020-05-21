Eugene O’Neill Theater Center Receives $600,000 Gift from John Gore

The ​Eugene O’Neill Theater Center has ​announced the receipt of a $600,000 gift from ​John Gore to the ​National Theater Institute ​(NTI) scholarship endowment. NTI’s six semester-long programs offer students a springboard to the professional world. The ​John Gore Scholarship ​supports students from underrepresented backgrounds. The first three students to receive the John Gore Scholarship completed their training at NTI this spring.

Founded in 1970, the organization's credit-earning theater intensives—taught by industry professionals and master teachers—offer actors, singers, directors, dancers, designers, playwrights and composers comprehensive training. Graduates leave NTI with the skills to produce, write, direct and act in their own work, as well as create their own paths in the industry.

This endowment gift will ensure that NTI is able to ​further advance access, opportunity and representation in American culture. John Gore joins other funders including the Miranda family, national foundations and private individuals in supporting scholarships for NTI.

“In this uncertain time, it is critical to invest in the future,” said Gore​, Chairman and CEO of the John Gore Organization. ​“We are thrilled to provide this support for NTI to help provide the training for the next generation of theater creators and performers to develop the shows that will engage audiences for years to come.”

“John Gore’s commitment ensures that NTI’s unique multidisciplinary education is available to students across America and that our ensembles represent the diversity of the stories we seek to tell,” said NTI Artistic Director Rachel Jett.

Winner of 14 Tonys, an Olivier Award, and an Emmy Award, Gore is a British producer and sole owner of the John Gore Organization family of companies. These include Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com and Group Sales Box Office. The company produces shows on Broadway, in London’s West End, Japan, China as well as presenting in 47 cities across North America. A committed philanthropist, Gore and his companies provide support to a diverse array of more than 60 organizations spanning virtually every conceivable sector of not-for-profit theater work.

The O’Neill endeavors to ensure access and opportunity for everyone seeking the intensive, transformative experience of the National Theater Institute, regardless of race, gender, or economic circumstance. Varying levels of tuition assistance are awarded each semester through the generosity of individuals and foundations. Learn more here.