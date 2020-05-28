Jessica Chastain-Led A Doll's House & The Seagull with Emilia Clarke Postponed in London

With West End theaters shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both Frank McGuinness' production of A Doll’s House and Anya Reiss’ adaptation of The Seagull have been postponed at the Playhouse Theatre. Both productions were directed by Jamie Lloyd. A Doll's House was previously scheduled to begin performances on June 10 while The Seagull had already started previews on March 11. When the season at the Playhouse reopens, Emilia Clarke will return to her role as Nina in The Seagull, and Jessica Chastain will lead the company of A Doll’s House, with full casts and dates to be announced later.

"This is, of course, an incredibly challenging time for everyone," Lloyd said in a statement. "But we are looking forward to presenting our season to audiences in the future."

A Doll’s House will feature design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark and composition and sound design by Ben and Max Ringham. The Seagull will feature design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jackie Shemesh and composition and sound design by George Dennis. Both are presented by the Jamie Lloyd Company.