Offstage: Opening Night Offers Performances and More from the 2019-2020 Broadway Season

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 28, 2020
Patti LuPone
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Though the 2020 Tony Awards have been postponed, the month of June is still filled with salutes to the theater. The New York Times has announced Offstage: Opening Night, a live event celebrating the 2019-2020 Broadway season. Stars will perform and discuss songs, scenes and stories that defined the season. Set for June 11 at 7PM ET, the evening inaugurates Offstage, a new digital series that will explore how theater artists are fostering their creative spirit and developing their work during this pause in performances.

The event's highlights will include Patti LuPone, Katrina Lenk and the cast of Company performing the title number, a discussion of and performance excerpt from The Sound Inside star Mary-Louise Parker, a performance from Jagged Little Pill's Elizabeth Stanley, a conversation with Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, a talk with Moulin Rouge! choreographer Sonyah Tayeh accompanied by a dance showcase from Khori Petinaud and Fred Odgaard, a performance from Tina headliner Adrienne Warren, a discussion of Slave Play with its scribe Jeremy O. Harris, a performance from Girl From the North Country star Mare Winningham and more to be announced.

Viewers can RSVP for Offstage: Opening Night here.

