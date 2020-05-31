Sponsored
65th Annual Drama Desk Awards Ceremony Postponed

by Lindsey Sullivan • May 31, 2020

The 65th annual Drama Desk Awards, which had been previously scheduled to take place on May 31 as a special presentation of Spectrum News NY1’s On Stage, has been postponed. The Drama Desk Awards, which honor the best in Broadway, off and off-off-Broadway theater, shared the news on Twitter. More details on a rescheduled date and time will be available soon.

"The Drama Desk celebrates all that’s outstanding in the work of New York’s diverse theater artists and craftspeople. We regret the postponement of our awards ceremony tonight but, as an organization committed to the principle that all voices must be heard, we stand together with our black colleagues against the racial injustice and violence in our nation and city," said Drama Desk Co-Presidents Charles Wright and David Barbour in a statement.

Check out the full list of this year's Drama Desk nominees here.

