West End Premiere of Martin McDonagh's The Pillowman Postponed

The previously announced West End premiere of Academy Award and Olivier Award winner Martin McDonagh has been postponed as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. The dark drama had been set to arrive at the Duke of York's Theatre this summer, directed by Matthew Dunster, who also directed McDonagh's Olivier-nominated play Hangmen. The Pillowman had been scheduled to begin previews on July 24 and open on August 5. Exact dates and details for the delayed production will be announced later.

“Whilst we are naturally disappointed that The Pillowman can’t go ahead this summer, we are fully committed to realizing this new production in the near future," McDonagh and Dunster said in a statement. "We have an extraordinary cast and creative team and can’t wait to bring this new vision of the play to audiences.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Steve Pemberton are still set to star in the play.

Set in a totalitarian state, The Pillowman is set as a writer (played by Taylor-Johnson) is questioned by authorities about a spate of murders that bear similarities to his short stories.

The Pillowman arrived on Broadway in 2005 in a production directed by John Crowley and starring Billy Crudup , Michael Stuhlbarg and Jeff Goldblum. The production garnered six Tony nominations, including Best Play, taking home awards for Scott Pask's scenic design and Brian MacDevitt's lighting design.

The West End production will feature scenic and costume design by Anna Fleischle and sound design by Ian Dickinson. Additional casting and creative team members will be announced at a later date.