Michael James Scott to Guest Host Roundtable Discussion with Black Theater Artists on #LiveatFive

Michael James Scott will join the team of Broadway.com's popular daily live news show #LiveatFive on Tuesday, June 9 at 5PM ET. The Aladdin star will host a roundtable discussion with notable black theater stars, focusing on the current protests for justice and racial equality following the death of George Floyd and how the industry itself can be intentional in creating a diverse and anti-racist enviornment.

The first episode will air on June 9 at 5PM ET and feature Ato Blankson-Wood (Slave Play), Asmeret Ghebremichael (The Book of Mormon) and Daniel J. Watts (Tina). Each #LiveatFive episode will be broadcast live on Broadway.com's Facebook and YouTube account. Additional dates and guests to be announced.

Blankson-Wood was most recently seen on Broadway in Jeremy O. Harris' acclaimed Slave Play. He earned a Lortel Award nomination for his featured role in its off-Broadway run at New York Theatre Workshop. Prior to Slave Play's Broadway run, Blankson-Wood appeared in the American premiere of Chris Urch's The Rolling Stone at Lincoln Center Theater. His other Broadway credits include Lysistrata Jones and Hair. Blankson-Wood is also part of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition and its upcoming three-day forum, Broadway for Black Lives Matter Again, which will focus on "creating a space for all to come together and begin the process of becoming an anti-racist and equitable community. "

Ghebremichael's stage credits include turns in The Book of Mormon, Wicked, Legally Blonde, Spamalot and more. In 2007, she earned a Drama Desk for being part of the award-winning ensemble of In the Heights. Recently, Ghebremichael penned a vulnerable personal essay titled "I’m Tired of Being the Token Black Friend" for BroadwayNews.

Scott has been Aladdin's Genie since the show premiered on Broadway in 2014. Originally acting as a standby, Scott went on to lead the Australian, national tour and Broadway productions. He has previously been seen on Broadway in Something Rotten, The Book of Mormon, Hair, Mamma Mia and more. He joins the Broadway.com team as a moderator for the #LiveatFive roundtable.

Watts is an original Broadway cast member of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical playing Ike Turner. He has eight Broadway credits to his name including Hamilton, The Color Purple, Memphis and Motown the Musical. Watts recently took home the Featured Actor in a Musical award at the Ovation Awards for his turn as Sammy Davis Jr. in Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole at the Geffen Playhouse.