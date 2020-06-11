Raúl Esparza & Samira Wiley to Star in Tartuffe for Molière in the Park

Add this to your quarantine watchlist, s'il vous plaît! Molière in the Park, co-presented with the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) in partnership with the Prospect Park Alliance and LeFrak Center at Lakeside, will present a livestream of two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Wilbur’s translation of Molière’s Tartuffe on June 27 at 2PM and 7PM ET.

Directed by Molière in the Park’s Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien, the cast will include Raúl Esparza, Emmy winner Samira Wiley, Kaliswa Brewster, Naomi Lorrain, Jared McNeill, Jennifer Mudge, Rosemary Prin and Carter Redwood.

Tartuffe follows Orgon, a man who has everything: money, power, a beautiful home and family. When he invites the irresistible Tartuffe into his seemingly perfect household, he unleashes a whirlwind of deception and seduction that threatens everything.

Esparza's numerous stage credits include Tony-nominated turns in Taboo, Company, The Homecoming and Speed-the-Plow. He was last seen on the New York stage in the off-Broadway production of Seared. He also hosted Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration on April 26.

Wiley is best known for her starring role as Poussey Washington in the Netflix comedy-drama series Orange Is the New Black and as Moira in the Hulu dystopian drama series The Handmaid's Tale. She won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for the latter in 2018. Her screen credits also include The Sitter, Nerve, Detroit, Social Animals and more.

Molière in the Park (MIP) was created in the fall of 2018 and is dedicated to bringing yearly, free, inclusive productions of Molière’s masterpieces to The LeFrak Center at Lakeside, Prospect Park. They aim to make Molière's work a vital part of Brooklyn’s diverse cultural landscape. Every year, they produce one of his comedies translated into English to bring the community together.

Closed captions will be available in both English and French. An RSVP is required to receive links for the livestream.