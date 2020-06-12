Sponsored
QuaranToons: Ain't Too Proud's Classic Five Take Five—Suited Up, Of Course

QuaranTOONS
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 12, 2020
Illustration by Tug Rice for Broadway.com

Broadway.com contributor Tug Rice has been thinking up what our favorite Broadway characters are doing while theaters are closed and they're in quarantine. So, what would Ain't Too Proud's Classic Five—Otis Williams, Melvin Franklin, Eddie Kendricks, David Ruffin and Paul Williams—do when they're not bringing audiences to their feet with their golden vocals and Tony-winning moves? Looks like they're biding their time, reading the news, juggling, yoyoing, while waiting to take the stage again. One thing is certain, however, not even a global pandemic can keep the Temptations apart—or in casual wear. Top marks to these gents for wearing masks and dressing sharp. They'll be ready to step into the spotlight as soon as they get the word!

