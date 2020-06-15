Odds & Ends: Billy Porter Salutes Class of 2020, David Henry Hwang Offers Master Class & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Billy Porter Salutes the Class of 2020: 'I'm So Proud of You All'

The category is: graduation! Though the COVID-19 crisis has caused the cancelation of graduation ceremonies across the world, Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter provided words of praise and encouragement for the class of 2020. He specifically addressed members of the LGBTQ+ community as well as their allies. "For some of you, school was not just a place to go, but it was a place where you learned how to lean into your authenticity. I'm so proud of you all," he said. "See you in the world!" Watch the entire salute below.

David Henry Hwang to Host Playwriting Workshop & Q&A

As part of the American Theatre Wing's ongoing Master Class series, playwright, screenwriter and theater professor David Henry Hwang will host a playwriting workshop and Q&A discussion, moderated by the Wing’s President and CEO Heather Hitchens on June 18 beginning at 4PM ET. As part of their National COVID-19 Response Effort, the Master Class Series provides viewers with exclusive access to hear and learn from industry luminaries about the many ways to participate in the business. Those interested in joining Hwang's Master Class may RSVP here.

Watch Nathan Lane Discuss Roy Cohn in the Trailer for New HBO Doc

HBO is set to release Bully. Coward. Victim: The Story of Roy Cohn on June 18. The documentary, which takes an unflinching look at the life of Roy Cohn, the infamous attorney immortalized in Tony Kushner's Angels in America. Three-time Tony winner Nathan Lane, who garnered a 2018 Tony Award for playing Cohn, will appear in the documentary. Watch the trailer below!

Tina Fey & More Set for International Thespian Festival

The International Thespian Festival, which is open to theater students, their teachers, parents and families, is going virtual, and the online lineup of theater luminaries is excellent. In addition to a virtual college fair, daily contests and the Thespys, an awards show recognizing achievement in school theater performances, there will be appearances from stars including Tina Fey, Kenny Leon, Kerry Butler, Rory O'Malley and more. The festival is set to take place from June 22 through June 26. Interested in registering? Head here.

See Katrina Lenk & the Cast of Company Perform the Title Song

The cast of Company, including Tony winners Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, united (from the comfort of home, of course) to perform the show's iconic title number. The virtual performance was part of The New York Times' virtual event Offstage: Opening Night, which celebrated the 2019-2020 Broadway season on June 11. Enjoy the performance below!