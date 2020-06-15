Sponsored
Watch the 2020 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival, Hosted by Jelani Alladin

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 15, 2020
Jelani Alladin
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

As previously announced, the sixth annual Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival will take place on June 15 at 7PM ET. Jelani Alladin, a former Broadway.com vlogger, is set to host the virtual event, which will spotlight over 160 students. The evening will also include appearances from Adam Chanler-Berat, James Harkness, Carly Hughes, George Salazar and Sherie Rene Scott. Viewers will be able to stream it here or at the bottom of this page.

The event is a celebration featuring five outstanding high school student productions from the 2019-2020 school year, which were selected from over 30 productions across the city by a panel of professional theater artists and educators. Over the course of the festival’s six-year history, school productions from all five boroughs have performed at the event. On June 15, students will present excerpted scenes and musical numbers from Aida, The Wolves, Fame, Lucky Stiff and Hairspray.

