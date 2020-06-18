Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams Welcome First Child Together

Celebrated actress Michelle Williams and Tony-winning Hamilton director Thomas Kail welcomed their first child together on June 17, according to Us Weekly. The couple, who worked together on Fosse/Verdon, reportedly married earlier this year.

Kail directed Williams in the FX limited series Fosse/Verdon, for which she won an Emmy Award for her portrayal of Broadway legend Gwen Verdon. The show, which focused on professional and romantic partnership of Bob Fosse and Verdon, earned a whopping 17 Emmy nominations, including one for Best Limited Series and one for director Kail.

Williams has garnered four Oscar nominations for the films Brokeback Mountain, Blue Valentine, My Week with Marilyn and Manchester by the Sea. She made her Broadway debut as Sally Bowles in Cabaret in 2014 and was nominated for a 2016 Tony Award for her performance in the drama Blackbird.

Kail won a 2016 Tony Award for directing Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash musical Hamilton. He also directed Miranda’s Tony-winning In the Heights. Kail's other Broadway credits include helming Lombardi, Magic/Bird and Freestyle Love Supreme, which he co-created, co-produced and directed. He won an Emmy Award for his direction of Grease: Live in 2016.

Williams has a 14-year-old daughter, Matilda, with the actor Heath Ledger, who died in 2008.