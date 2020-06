Broadway.com contributor Tug Rice has been thinking up what our favorite Broadway characters are doing while theaters are closed. So, how is Hadestown leading man Orpheus spending his time stuck inside? Dreaming of Eurydice, of course! While the ill-fated couple may not be able to spend quarantine together watching movies and trying out new recipes, Orpheus is still able to pick up a new hobby. Even when Eurydice isn't right by his side, she's always in Orpheus' heart...and puzzle.