Watch This Shakespearean Tribute to Juneteenth, Featuring Audra McDonald, Renée Elise Goldsberry & More

To watch or not to watch—that isn't even a question. In honor of Juneteenth, the Public Theater has released Girl From the North Country cast member Kimber Elayne Sprawl’s collaborative interpretation of Hamlet’s “To Be or Not To Be” speech, performed by an incredible group of 30 Black actors. Audra McDonald, Renée Elise Goldsberry, André De Shields, Nikki M. James, Patina Miller, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Don Cheadle, Sterling K. Brown, Joe Morton, Jordin Sparks, Jelani Alladin, Denée Benton, Ato Blankson-Wood, Nik Walker and Sprawl are among the participants. "Timeless words that were never intended for us, yet the notion ‘To Be or Not To Be’ carries infinite weight throughout Black American history," said Sprawl of the project. Take in the video below.