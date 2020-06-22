Sponsored
Click, Boom! Watch the Amazing Trailer for the Hamilton Film

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 22, 2020

The trailer for the Hamilton movie, which features the original Broadway cast, has arrived. The filmed performance had originally been scheduled to hit movie theaters on October 15, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Hamilton is set to premiere on Disney+ on July 3. The trailer includes Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton and the entire original company brought back together onscreen. Miranda previously revealed that this performance was filmed in 2016, about a week before he took his final bow in the role at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. Gear up to watch Hamilton on July 3 by checking out the trailer below.

