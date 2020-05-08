Lin-Manuel Miranda on the Hamilton Movie Release: 'It'll Be Sooner Rather Than Later'

Hamil-fans have been waiting for an update on this news! Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda says the previously announced filmed Broadway performance from Disney is on the way. "We're still working on it. We filmed the original cast in 2016 the week before I left the show," he said on an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. "We're putting the finishing touches on that, so we can all watch it together. It'll be sooner rather than later."

Miranda also discussed pausing production on Netflix's Tick, Tick...BOOM! movie, starring Tony winner Andrew Garfield and directed by Miranda. "The day we heard that Netflix was shutting down all of its productions, we were in front of Jonathan Larson's building, where he actually lived," he said. "We have a really dedicated cast and crew. Netflix has been amazing. They paid our crew all the way through the end of the shoot, which I'm really grateful for. We can't wait to get back to work."

This hardly means Miranda hasn't been keeping busy in quarantine. He just announced the #RaiseUp campaign, a collection of auctions and sweepstakes to benefit the Hispanic Federation in their efforts to raise essential funds for immigrant communities impacted by COVID-19. Hear about it below, and get more info here.