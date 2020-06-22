Bit of a Day! Lin-Manuel Miranda on Making the Hamilton Movie in Three Days & His Next Disney Gig

Today's Hamilton headlines don't end with the epic trailer for the Tony-winning hit's revolutionary Disney+ release! Creator and original star Lin-Manuel Miranda appeared on Good Morning America on June 22 to discuss the filming of the Hamilton movie, which premieres on July 3. Miranda revealed that the filming process took place over the course of three days in June of 2016.

"I'm really glad we had the luxury to basically shoot an independent film in our first year. We filmed a live performance with cameras in the audience on a Sunday matinee. Then the audience left, and we continued to film close-ups and dolly shots all night Sunday," he explained. "All day Monday, we continued to film close-ups and steady cam, all of the coverage you would want to get in a movie. We continued to film all day Tuesday morning continuing into another live show Tuesday night with all of the cameras in the audience in different positions. It was basically a three-day film shoot with the best rehearsed cast in the history of movies, as we'd basically been doing the show for a year at that point."

Tony winners Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs and Renée Elise Goldsberry are among the original cast members starring in the film version, which has a rating of PG-13 due to "language and some suggestive material." Moana songwriter Miranda also revealed that he is in the process of working on a Disney-animated movie that should be suitable for all ages. "I'm collaborating with the Zootopia guys and Jared Bush, who wrote Moana with me," he said. "It's set in Colombia, in Latin America and that’s all I can say before Bob Iger just shows up in my home.” Man, the man is still non-stop! Watch the full interview below.