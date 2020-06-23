Celia Rose Gooding, Alex Newell and Christian Dante White Join Michael James Scott for Special Pride Roundtable

As previously announced, Aladdin star Michael James Scott has joined the team of Broadway.com's popular daily live news show #LiveatFive to host a weekly roundtable discussion with theater stars. This week's special Pride-themed episode will air on June 13 at 5PM ET and feature Jagged Little Pill's Celia Rose Gooding, Alex Newell and Christian Dante White. Each #LiveatFive episode is broadcast live on Broadway.com's Facebook and YouTube account. The interview also become available as a podcast on iTunes and Spotify.

Gooding made her Broadway debut in Jagged Little Pill as Frankie Healy, a role she originated when the show premiered at American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She was a finalist for the 2020 Clive Barnes Awards and took home the award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical at Broadway Black’s Inaugural Antonyo Awards. Broadway.com named her one of the top five best Broadway debuts of the season. Click here to learn more about Gooding and Jagged Little Pill.

Newell earned acclaim for his Broadway debut performance as Asaka in the Tony-winning revival of Once On This Island. He is featured on the television musical comedy Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, which just got picked up for a second season. Prior to Broadway, Newell was known for appearing on both Glee and The Glee Project. Click here to watch Newell put his own twist on the Legally Blonde favorite 'Ireland' for Club Broadway.com.

Scott has been with Aladdin the show premiered on Broadway in 2014. He was originally acting a standby on Broadway and went on to lead the Australian, national tour and Broadway productions. He was also a Broadway.com vlogger. His other Broadway credits include Something Rotten, The Book of Mormon, Hair, Mamma Mia and more.

White was most recently seen in the 2018 revival of My Fair Lady as Freddy Eynsford-Hill. His other Broadway credits include Hello Dolly, Shuffle Along, Or The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed, The Book of Mormon and The Scottsboro Boys. Watch White's rendition of 'On the Street Where You Live' when he last visited the Broadway.com studio.