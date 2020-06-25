Sponsored
First Listen! Hear Laura Osnes Sing 'When I See You Again' from Artists in Residence Benefit Album

First Listen
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 25, 2020
Cover art by Ryan Bauer-Walsh

We love an exclusive first listen—especially one from an album that's for an incredible cause! As previously announced, Broadway Records and producer Andrew Gerle will release an album of original songs to benefit The Actors Fund and the Dramatists Guild on June 26. Artists in Residence includes new works by renowned film and Broadway music makers, including Alan Menken, Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, David Zippel, Todd Almond, Carmel Dean, Ryan Scott Oliver and more.

Laura Osnes (Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

All tracks are the products of collaborations and recordings done from the artists' homes. Fans can get an exclusive listen to former Broadway.com vlogger Laura Osnes singing "When I See You Again" right here. The song features music by Will Reynolds and lyrics by Eric Price. Enjoy the track below!

