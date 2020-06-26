Roundabout Sets Broadway Debut for Alice Childress' Trouble in Mind; Season Schedule Shifts

The Roundabout Theatre Company is adding Alice Childress’ acclaimed 1955 play Trouble in Mind to their season. Directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, the Obie-winning work will mark its Broadway debut at the American Airlines Theatre in the winter of 2021. The theater company is also rebooting its season schedule.

“With the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic and with concern for our artists, staff, and audiences, we have determined that we will not be able to reopen our theaters this fall,” said Roundabout Artistic Director/CEO Todd Haimes in a statement. “While this decision brings tremendous financial challenges—and is genuinely heartbreaking—our artistic team is continuing to build and evolve our work for the future."

Childress' Trouble in Mind follows an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production. It's a wry and moving look at racism, identity and ego in the world of New York theater. Originally produced off-Broadway in 1955, a Broadway transfer of the play was announced in 1957, but the production never happened. Childress was a founding member of the American Negro Theatre and the first African-American woman to be produced professionally in New York with her work Gold Through The Trees in 1952.

Caroline, or Change will now open at Broadway's Studio 54 Theatre in the spring of 2021. The musical revival, starring Sharon D. Clarke in her Olivier-winning role, was originally set to begin performances on March 13, 2020. Birthday Candles, starring Debra Messing, Birthday Candles will play the American Airlines Theatre in the fall; it was initially announced to start on April 2. Official dates thave not yet been announced.

The Roundabout has also announced that two previously scheduled spring off-Broadway productions, Exception to the Rule and …what the end will be, originally slated to kick off on April 30 and June 11, respectively, will now open in 2021. The previously announced 1776 will open as planned in spring 2021 at the American Airlines Theatre. Additional details, including dates and casting, for these productions will be announced in the fall of 2020.