A toast to Renée Elise Goldsberry! Hamilton fans will be able to catch the star's Tony-winning performance as Angelica Schuyler in Lin-Manuel Miranda's revolutionary hit when it premieres on July 3. In addition to watching the original Broadway cast in the trailer on repeat, Hamil-fans can also enjoy this clip of Goldsberry and her co-stars performing "Satisfied." Watch Goldsberry "werk" that Tony-winning power belt below and just you wait for the film to be released at midnight PST on Friday!