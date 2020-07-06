Watch Kelli O'Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More in PBS' 40th Annual A Capitol Fourth Concert

As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, PBS' 40th annual A Capitol Fourth concert was not held live on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol as planned. Instead, stage and screen stars Vanessa Williams and John Stamos hosted a pre-taped concert presentation on PBS on July 4. The evening included musical performances from locations across the country, including Washington, D.C, New York, Nashville, Los Angeles and Philadelphia as well as highlights from the concert’s 40-year history. Broadway stars, including Williams, Kelli O'Hara and Brian Stokes Mitchell, gave incredible performances, which can be viewed below.

Vanessa Williams sings a Broadway medley of "Not While I'm Around" from Sweeney Todd and "Somewhere" from West Side Story.

Tony winner Kelli O'Hara offers a rendition of "If I Loved You" from Carousel.

Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell performs "The Impossible Dream" from Man of La Mancha.