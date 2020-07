A bevy of stars have come together (from the comfort of home, of course) to perform a rollicking rendition of “Sweet Home Chicago.” The music video is raising money for the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, which helps artists throughout Chicago and Illinois who are struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. See Tony winners André De Shields and Jessie Mueller, Broadway alum Keegan-Michael Key and Six's Courtney Mack. Enjoy it all below!