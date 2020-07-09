See West End Stars Marisha Wallace, Wendy Mae Brown & More Reunite to Perform 'The Color Purple'

Look what God has done! West End stars Marisha Wallace, Tyrone Huntley, Wendy Mae Brown, Hugh Maynard and Cavin Cornwall have reunited virtually with the British Theatre Academy Ensemble from their critically acclaimed production of The Color Purple in Concert to record the show's moving title number. The concert was originally produced at Cadogan Hall in 2017. Donations are requested or the British Theatre Academy, which offers free and affordable theater opportunities for young performers. Watch the tremendous performance of "The Color Purple" below, and donate here.