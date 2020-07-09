My Best Friend's Wedding Musical Postpones Premiere to Fall 2021

My Best Friend's Wedding The Musical, a new tuner based on the Golden Globe-nominated motion picture, will arrive in the U.K. a little later than expected. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the musical will now open on September 20, 2021 at the Manchester Palace Theatre ahead of a U.K. and Ireland tour. Rachel Kavanaugh is set to direct the production, which was originally scheduled to begin previews on September 16 and open on September 19 at Plymouth Theatre Royal. Alexandra Burke will star as Julianne Potter.

My Best Friend's Wedding centers on fiery food critic Julianne Potter (Burke), who has always turned her nose up at romance—which is the reason she broke up with her sweetheart Michael O'Neal. When she hears he's about to be married, she vows to win him back for good, but with the perfect Kimmy in the way, it's not as easy as she first thought.

The musical features a book co-written by Jonathan Harvey (Beautiful Thing) and the film's screenwriter Ronald Bass, with a score of pop hits by Burt Bacharach and Hal David.

Burke rose to fame in 2008 after being named winner of ITV's X Factor. Her stage roles include Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard, Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act, Svetlana in Chess and Roxie Hart in Chicago.

The film My Best Friend's Wedding premiered in 1997, headlined by Julia Roberts as Julianne Potter, Dermot Mulroney as Michael O'Neal, Cameron Diaz as Kimmy and Rupert Everett as George Downes. The movie received Golden Globe nominations as Best Motion Picture—Comedy or Musical as well as nods for Roberts and Everett. The film's score by James Newton Howard was nominated for an Academy Award.

