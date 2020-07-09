Watch the West End Queens of Six Get Dressed Up for 'Haus of Holbein'

Six's Queendom always works it, and this latest virtual performance is no exception. West End cast members Danielle Steers and Courtney Bowman took some time to answer questions from fans of the royally popular musical, and then the stars put on a show! See Steers, Bowman, Alexia McIntosh, Sophie Isaacs, Jarneia Richard-Noel and Natalie Paris perform an absolutely fabulous rendition of "Haus of Holbein." Note the outrageous homemade costumes! You bring the corsets, we'll bring the cinches. Watch below!